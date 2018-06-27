These photos are adorable

Brooklyn Beckham might only be 19-years-old, but it looks like he’s already getting broody after the teen spent time with his adorable baby cousin this week.

Along with his dad, David Beckham and 13-year-old brother Cruz, Brooklyn headed to London’s The Ritz on Tuesday for a lunch to celebrate his grandma Sandra’s 69th birthday.

And it was a family affair as David’s younger sister, Joanne also brought along her adorable six-month-old daughter, Peggy who quickly stole the attention of all the Beckham boys.

In a snap shared on footie star David’s Instagram Stories, budding photographer Brooklyn looks like a natural as he can be seen fussing over the tot while she giggles at the table.

And he’s not the only one who’s delighted to be spending time with the little one, as 43-year-old David rushed back from Buckingham Palace – where he was special guest at the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards – to enjoy some cuddles with his niece.

More: Brooklyn Beckham reduces fans to tears as he gives dad David the best birthday surprise

In the snap, Becks can be seen holding the giggling baby while pulling a funny face along with the caption: ‘Apparently someone’s pretty funny.’ AW!

But Brooklyn was clearly missing doting on his baby cousin as he soon took back little Peggy and posed for a family snap along with Sandra, Cruz, David and Joanne. Adorable or what?

The cute afternoon comes after Brooklyn got fans talking when he was spotted leaving a showbiz party last week with a mystery lady.

As the eldest of the Beckham brood – who broke up with ex girlfriend Chloe Grace Moretz earlier this year – made his way out of the V&A Summer Party at London’s Victoria & Albert Museum on Wednesday, he jumped into his waiting car while a blonde female sat in behind him.

But despite trying to hide under his hood and baseball cap, the star wasn’t fooling anyone and fans have been speculating whether he could have found himself a new romance. Hmm…