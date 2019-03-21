Brooklyn had a wild night last week

Brooklyn Beckham and his girlfriend Hana Cross might have only been dating a few months, but they’ve already become one of our favourite celeb couples.

Unfortunately, it looks like love’s young dream could be on the rocks after they reportedly had an argument during a boozy night out.

David and Victoria’s eldest son headed to the Electric Ballroom in Camden, where Yungblud was playing on Friday night.

With his model girlfriend in tow, the pair were then said to be going to the after-party when they started arguing.

A source said: ‘Brooklyn had sunk a few beers and ended up getting into a row with Hana. It had been a bit of a wild night out and it got a bit messy.’

Speaking to The Sun, they added: ‘Brooklyn got really upset and ended up storming into the street. Hana read him the riot act and told him she didn’t like it when he was acting up and drinking too much.’

Another insider revealed Brooklyn, 20, was later seen sitting on the path outside the club in the early hours of Saturday morning, claiming he’d ‘lost’ 21-year-old girlfriend Hana.

In photos – obtained by MailOnline – the aspiring photographer can be seen looking worse for wear while crouching down on the curb surrounded by fellow party goers.

‘He seemed to have lost his friends. He didn’t say very much. He was pretty drunk,’ a source told MailOnline. ‘The two people crouched down on the floor in the picture are my friends, who were trying to help him.’

A friend of the star’s reportedly added: ‘They got split up from Hana and they were concerned for her wellbeing. But they finally found her and all went home together.’

And it looks like the pair managed to put their differences aside, as Hana later teased a new project with her BF, writing on Instagram: ‘Shot something cool with my man can’t wait to show ya.’

Brooklyn also shared a loved-up snap with 21-year-old Hana as they relaxed together in a coffee shop.

So, it looks like things are back on track!

