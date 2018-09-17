‘Well done mum on another amazing fashion show 🌷’, 19-year-old Brooklyn wrote next to the snap.

And fans of the teen rushed to comment on the post, as one said: ‘This shot is gorgeous 💓😭’, while a second agreed: ‘So sweet 💕’.

But after the snap received some negative comments over the fact Victoria didn’t seem to be wearing a top, followers jumped to the 44-year-old’s defence – pointing out that actually has a seam on her shoulder.

‘She’s wearing a vest u can clearly see that’, another fan wrote.

And a fourth replied: ‘Why is everyone freaking out, there’s a clear seam there, she has a skin tone top on.. check out pics from the same day and you’ll see the same top under a jacket. 👍🏻’

And low and behold, the mum-of-four was wearing a skin coloured body suit under her brown jacket the whole day. That settles that!

This comes after former singer Vic was joined by her entire family including kids Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, seven, who watched her new collection being modelled.

And Brooklyn wasn’t the only member of her brood to gush about her following the show as hubby David also told his 50.8million fans how proud he was.

‘Proud of mummy x 10 years and what an amazing way to celebrate in London. We are so proud of you @victoriabeckham,’ he wrote next to a snap of his four kids.

The former footballer then shared a video of his other half greeting her family with a big kiss following the successful catwalk.

Teenager Romeo also took to Instagram with a sweet message reading: ‘Amazing show mum, love you so much’.

Congrats, Victoria!