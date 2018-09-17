Brooklyn Beckham divides fans with ‘topless’ photo of mum Victoria after London Fashion Week show

Fans have spotted something about this snap...

Victoria Beckham celebrated ten years of her amazing fashion line with an extra special London Fashion show catwalk over the weekend.

Victoria Beckham

Obviously, husband David Beckham was there to support her in the front row as his wife showed off her latest collection.

But it looks like the jam-packed weekend took it’s toll on designer Vic, as son Brooklyn Beckham has shared a photo of the star catching a rare moment of relaxation following the show.

Taking to Instagram, the aspiring photographer posted a snap which sees his mum drinking a cup of tea while seemingly topless.

Sipping on a drink, the former Spice Girl looked relaxed as she posed wearing a towel to cover herself.