Ah, young love...

Being the offspring of Victoria and David Beckham is no mean feat… just ask Brooklyn Beckham!

With plenty to live up to, the eldest in the Beckham brood has certainly managed to adopt the high profile status shared by his very famous parents.

Brooklyn Beckham throws fans into a frenzy after they spot THIS in adorable new snaps of girlfriend Hana

And so, we were pretty excited to learn that 19-year-old Brooklyn has found the Posh to his Becks – having made it Instagram official with his new girlfriend Hana Cross.

Despite their very new relationship status, the duo have shared a string of adorable snaps online.

Most recently? A candid shot of the pair enjoying some downtime whilst snuggled up in bed.

Taking to his Instagram story, Brooklyn, who is the eldest brother of 16-year-old Romeo, 13-year-old Cruz and Harper, seven, posted the intimate photo as he cuddled up to Hana.

Letting the sweet snap speak for itself, BB captioned the post with a simple red heart emoji.

Brooklyn was first linked to 21-year-old model Hana in November of last year, after the adorable duo were spotted enjoying a seasonal date at Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park.

After appearing to confirm their romance after boldly leaving the British Fashion Awards holding hands, Brooklyn went on to share a series of snaps onto his Instagram account – solidifying their romantic status.

And it would appear that Hana and Brooklyn’s fashion mogul mum VB already share a lot more in common with each other than simply their careers in the same industry.

In fact, fans have been very quick to point out that Brooklyn’s lady bears a striking resemblance to 44-year-old Victoria.

Commenting on a recent snap of the duo, messages read comments such as ‘she looks like your mum in her younger years and ‘she is very similar to your mother’.

