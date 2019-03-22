These two are firmly back on track

Brooklyn Beckham and his girlfriend Hana Cross have snubbed rumours they had a ‘bust up’ last week by sharing a cosy new snap on Instagram.

The pair were rumoured to have had an argument during a boozy night out on Friday after a gig at the Electric Ballroom in Camden.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Brooklyn Beckham pictured looking worse for wear after ‘bust up’ with girlfriend Hana Cross during boozy night out

But that hasn’t stopped 21-year-old Hana from posting a loved-up selfie with her beau as they enjoyed some quality time together.

Taking to Instagram, the model posted a snap which sees David and Victoria’s eldest son posing with his top off after a sweaty gym session.

With his torso tattoos of full display, 20-year-old Brooklyn is wearing a pair of sports shorts while his t-shirt is tucked into his pocket.

Looking as cool as ever, Hana is wearing a black crop top as she gives the camera her best pout with her hair tied back in a ponytail.

In another clip, Brooklyn’s girlfriend can be seen cuddling up to the Beckham’s family pooch, Fig. AW!

This comes after photos emerged of Brooklyn looking a little worse for wear following a supposed row with his other half.

In the snaps – obtained by MailOnline – the aspiring photographer is sitting on the curb, while fellow party goers gathered around him.

Speaking to The Sun about the wild night out, a source said: ‘Brooklyn had sunk a few beers and ended up getting into a row with Hana. It had been a bit of a wild night out and it got a bit messy.

‘Brooklyn got really upset and ended up storming into the street. Hana read him the riot act and told him she didn’t like it when he was acting up and drinking too much.’

A friend of the star’s reportedly added: ‘They got split up from Hana and they were concerned for her wellbeing. But they finally found her and all went home together.’

Who is Hana Cross? Everything you need to know about Brooklyn Beckham’s model girlfriend