Have these two broken up?

Despite spending a loved-up week at Coachella together, it seems as though there is trouble in paradise for Brooklyn Beckham and his girlfriend Hana Cross.

The pair – who have been dating since November last year – have been pictured in what looks like a tense chat, with 20-year-old Brooklyn even breaking down in tears.

In the photos, obtained by The Sun, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham can be seen sitting in a car in Beverly Hills holding his head in his hand as model Hana, 21, pointed in his face.

Hana can also be seen crying in another snap as Brooklyn leaned across the seat seemingly pleading with his girlfriend.

This comes after the famous couple are said to have fallen out last month during a date night at a Yungblud gig in North London.

After claims aspiring photographer Brooklyn stormed out of the venue and was spotted sitting on the curb outside, a source told The Sun: ‘Brooklyn had sunk a few beers and ended up getting into a row with Hana.

‘It had been a bit of a wild night out and it got a bit messy.

‘Brooklyn got really upset and ended up storming into the street. Hana read him the riot act and told him she didn’t like it when he was acting up and drinking too much.’

Despite the reported ‘bust-ups’, Brooklyn has been putting on a seriously loved-up display with his girlfriend at Coachella festival in California.

Seemingly hitting back at the rumours, he can be seen with his arm defiantly around the stunning model alongside the caption: ‘Fun hot weekend xx’.

This comes just days after Hana joined Brooklyn’s whole family for mum Victoria’s 45th birthday last week.

Posting a photo of the sweet family outing – which sees kids Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and Harper, seve, also cosying up to their famous parents – Vic wrote on Instagram: ‘The most beautiful day with my favorite people in the world xxx I Love u so so so much xxx kisses from a very loved mummy and wife x ❤️.’