Not a bad deal if you can get it!

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly been gifted his own wing in the family’s £31million mansion so he can enjoy more privacy with girlfriend Hana Cross.

The 19-year-old, who has been dating the 21-year-old model for a few months – can now ‘spend as much time with Hana as he likes’ without the worry of being disturbed by his parents.

Brooklyn is said to be taking over the self-contained staff quarters of the Beckham’s west London home in just a matter of weeks.

The family’s staff is being set up elsewhere in the house.

Brooklyn’s ‘move’ is also in a bid to make him more independent from Becks and VB.

“David and Victoria love having Brooklyn at home when he’s in London,’ a family source allegedly told The Sun.

‘But he’s nearly 20 and they have decided that he needs some independence in some way.

‘It’s a great way for Brooklyn to make steps towards moving out, but not for good just yet.

‘And it means he can spend as much time with Hana as he likes.’

David and Victoria – who also share sons Romeo, 16 and Cruz, 13, as well as daughter Harper, seven – are said to have ‘spared no expense’ in kitting out the rooms with a full living set-up.

Brooklyn and Hana have been inseparable lately, as she has been staying with the family.

The pair were looking more loved up than ever on Monday when they attended The Fabulous Fund Fair party in London.

Not shy about showing some major PDA, Brooklyn, 19, even sported a ‘H’ necklace, while his model girlfriend wore a matching ‘B’ pendant as a small tribute to her man.

During their fun evening out, the stars were spotted giving their best moves on the dancefloor and even sharing a kiss in the corner of the party.

This comes after Hana joined the entire family on the front row of Victoria’s fashion show on Sunday.