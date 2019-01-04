After going Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Brooklyn Beckham simultaneously managed to reach an overnight ‘couple goals’ status and also break the hearts of teens nationwide.

Taking to social media, the 19-year-old confirmed allegations surrounding his allusive love life – posting a snap of himself and American model Hana Cross enjoying some downtime.

With just a simple red heart emoji for context, his romance with the lady appears to be 100% official…

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by bb🌷 (@brooklynbeckham) on Dec 17, 2018 at 10:17am PST

And the eldest in the Beckham brood has certainly refused to put a halt to the online cuteness – as he’s now posted more adorable snaps with his lady! Taking to Instagram last night, the budding photographer shared a series of artsy shots with Hana. The selection of snaps ranged from individual ones of the couple to others of them gazing lovingly at each other. Yup, the stuff of every teenage dream.

And whilst we can’t get over how cute the duo are, some fans have noticed a rather peculiar aspect of the shots… In fact, a few followers have pointed out that Hana bears a resemblance to Brooklyn’s very famous mother – the one and only Victoria Beckham!



'OMG I thought it was your mum!,' one follower posted. 'Why does she look like your mother?,' shared another, whilst a third commented: 'She looks like your mum in her younger years.''She is very similar to your mother,' added one user.



Strange similarities aside, other users have shared their well wishes for the sweet couple. 'Wow, amazing photos Brooklyn!,' one posted, while another agreed: 'So cute!'