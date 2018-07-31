We weren't expecting this...

After making the huge decision to quit university last month, Brooklyn Beckham is currently enjoying some well-earned downtime with his famous family.

But while parents David and Victoria Beckham have been sharing a load of sweet snaps from the sunny getaway, it looks like 19-year-old Brooklyn is keeping his pics exclusive from now on.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Yup, despite being a budding photographer the teenager has now made his Instagram page completely private – which means we have no idea what he’s up to! Darn…

Although the 11.4 million existing followers can still check out his photos, it seems as though the footballers son is trying to keep a low profile, which has got us wondering what he’s hiding…

More: Is Brooklyn Beckham about to make THIS unexpected career choice after quitting university?!

Luckily, you can still check out some of the star’s professional snaps over on his photography Instagram page instead. Well, at least that’s something.

Love my Photography 🇬🇧🌷❤️ A post shared by Buster (@peaktingsbruv) on Jun 12, 2018 at 6:40am PDT

This comes after the eldest Beckham was snapped out for lunch with aspiring singer Abi Manzoni – and now the rumour-mill has gone into overdrive that the youngsters are dating.

After the couple took Brooklyn’s younger brother Romeo, 15, for an ice-cream in LA last week, a source told The Sun: ‘Brooklyn and Abi were acting like a couple, they were glued to each other’s side and very affectionate and attentive towards one another.’

Meanwhile, Brooklyn and his siblings Romeo, Cruz, 13, and seven-year-old Harper have been spending the summer at their house across the pond.

As well as enjoying day trips to the swimming pool, fancy restaurants and even an outdoor cinema, the Beckham clan have also been relaxing at home.

And giving fans a glimpse into their down-time, 44-year-old Vic took to Instagram with a snap of her and her boys chilling out on the sofa last week.

Let’s just hope none of the other Beckhams make their social media accounts private because we’re loving these photos!