Check out the star's new tatt!

Brooklyn Beckham has gathered quite the tattoo collection considering he turned 18 just a year ago.

But it looks like David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son isn’t done quite yet as he debuted another HUGE inking today.

Taking to Instagram, the aspiring photographer shared a snap of the rather sore looking tatt which features cherubs floating in the clouds.

Thanking LA based artist to the stars, Doctor Woo, the teen wrote: ‘Bloody love it mate xxx @_dr_woo_ 🌷🌷’.

But despite Brooklyn being chuffed with the design, it looks like some of his followers aren’t so impressed with many telling the youngster he’s ‘gone too far’.

‘Do not deform your body 😭😭😭’, wrote one fan.

A second agreed: ‘Too much tattoos, Not Good, man!!‘, and a third simply added: ‘Silly tattoos!’

Although as you can imagine, there was a lot of love for Brooklyn’s new inking as well, as one follower hit back: ‘This is amazing’, and another agreed: ‘Beautiful artwork 😍🙏👍’.

Brooklyn’s new tattoo lies right next to his famous ‘mama’s boy’ inking tributing his mum Victoria.

After previously paying homage to his footie star Dad with an eagle across his hand and a rose added to the left side of his torso, the doting son decided to get a permanent reminder of the fashion designer as well.

Meanwhile, 44-year-old Vic opened up about the Beckham brood in a candid interview this week.

The mum-of-four – who also shares kids Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and seven-year-old Harper with David, 43, – revealed that despite her busy schedule, she still strives to be the ‘best mum and wife’ to her family.

The former Spice Girls star admitted she gets up ‘really early’ to ensure she can fit all her mum duties into her jam-packed day

‘Then I’m in the kitchen with David, getting them (the children) ready, finishing up any last bits of homework,’ she explained.

‘We take it in turns to do the school run and then I’m in the studio five days a week.’