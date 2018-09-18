Brooklyn is living her best life

Brooklyn Beckham is making sure he follows in his famous mum and dad’s footsteps as he attended a star-studded London Fashion Week bash yesterday.

The eldest of David and Victoria Beckham‘s brood cut a casual look as he wore a matching Burberry jacket and brown pair of trousers for LOVE magazine’s exclusive 10th birthday party with Perrier-Jouët.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Accessorising the unusual outfit, the 19-year-old aspiring photographer also donned a gold chain with his keys attached to his belt. Interesting…

And Brooklyn spent his night rubbing shoulders with some very famous faces as the likes of stunning models Lottie Moss, Abbey Clancy and Winnie Harlow all glammed up for the showbiz party.

More: Brooklyn Beckham divides fans with ‘topless’ photo of mum Victoria after London Fashion Week show

Meanwhile, celebs such as Lily Allen, Paloma Faith and Liz Hurly also attended Loulou’s exclusive club in London. Oh to run in those circles…

This comes after Brooklyn proudly sat on the front row of mum Victoria’s latest fashion line with his siblings Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and seven-year-old Harper as well as dad David, 43.

The whole family gushed over the former Spice Girls star over the weekend, with teenager Romeo writing on Instagram: ‘Amazing show mum love you so much @victoriabeckham ❤’

Eldest Beckham Brooklyn also congratulated his mum on her first London Fashion Week show with an adorable post on Instagram – but it soon got fans talking when many thought Vic, 44, was topless in the photo!

FYI – she’s actually wearing a nude vest…

Instagram snaps aside, Brooklyn was on hand to celebrate his mum’s success at another star-studded bash held at Mark’s Club in Mayfair the same evening.

And during the exclusive party – which was a collaboration of Vogue to celebrate 10 years of Victoria’s fashion label – the star was seen bonding with former One Direction singer Liam Payne, 25, as the pair laughed and chatted before posing for a quick snap.

It looks like Brooklyn is enjoying himself at the moment…