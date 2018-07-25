Brooklyn is definitely rivalling his dad

It only feels like yesterday when hot new couple David and Victoria Beckham were snapped leaving hospital with their first born son in tow.

Flash forward two decades and we can hardly believe Brooklyn Beckham is now a 19-year-old man who’s recently dropped out of University. Anyone else feeling REALLY old right now? Yup, us too…

Anyway, as well as inevitably inheriting his parents’ good looks, the teen has clearly taken after his dad’s love of body art and is well on his way to rivalling 42-year-old David’s huge collection of tattoos.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Despite only turning old enough to get his first last year, clearly Brooklyn isn’t messin’ about because he’s already got around 20 inkings. Woah!

As a keen photographer, the star is more than willing to show off his array of impressive tatts to his 10.9 million Instagram followers, which means we get to see Brooklyn’s collection grow in front of our very eyes.

And Brooklyn’s latest artistic offering comes in the form of an adorable tribute to his old man as he’s chosen to replicate David’s famous Jesus and three cherubs tattoo – and is even inked in the same spot.

More: Ouch! Brooklyn Beckham strips off to reveal painful looking arm injury after admitting he misses his mum

The budding photographer shared a snap on Instagram showing off the new design, which he’s had placed on the left side of his chest.

The black and white clip saw Brooklyn sticking his fingers up as he zoomed the camera to show off the new ink.

David also has a VERY similar tatt which reportedly represents his three sons – Brooklyn, Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 13 – lifting him out of a tomb.

Take a look through the rest of Brooklyn’s ever-growing tattoo collection and the meanings behind them below!