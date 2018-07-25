Brooklyn is definitely rivalling his dad
It only feels like yesterday when hot new couple David and Victoria Beckham were snapped leaving hospital with their first born son in tow.
Flash forward two decades and we can hardly believe Brooklyn Beckham is now a 19-year-old man who’s recently dropped out of University. Anyone else feeling REALLY old right now? Yup, us too…
Anyway, as well as inevitably inheriting his parents’ good looks, the teen has clearly taken after his dad’s love of body art and is well on his way to rivalling 42-year-old David’s huge collection of tattoos.
Despite only turning old enough to get his first last year, clearly Brooklyn isn’t messin’ about because he’s already got around 20 inkings. Woah!
As a keen photographer, the star is more than willing to show off his array of impressive tatts to his 10.9 million Instagram followers, which means we get to see Brooklyn’s collection grow in front of our very eyes.
And Brooklyn’s latest artistic offering comes in the form of an adorable tribute to his old man as he’s chosen to replicate David’s famous Jesus and three cherubs tattoo – and is even inked in the same spot.
The budding photographer shared a snap on Instagram showing off the new design, which he’s had placed on the left side of his chest.
The black and white clip saw Brooklyn sticking his fingers up as he zoomed the camera to show off the new ink.
David also has a VERY similar tatt which reportedly represents his three sons – Brooklyn, Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 13 – lifting him out of a tomb.
Take a look through the rest of Brooklyn’s ever-growing tattoo collection and the meanings behind them below!
Brooklyn Beckham: Native American tattoo
For his first ever tattoo, Brooklyn took inspo from his dad by getting the same image of a native american chief in a feathered headdress on his forearm.
Brooklyn Beckham: Camera tattoo
The keen photographer headed back to the studio just a week later and paid tribute to his passion for taking pictures on his inner left bicep.
Brookyln Beckham: Made in England tattoo
The 19-year-old caused controversy with this made in England tatt as many fans pointed out he was actually conceived in Denmark where the Spice Girls were on tour…
Brooklyn Beckham: Compass tattoo
Brooklyn got this inking in July 2017 ahead of the launch of his What I See photography book.
Brooklyn Beckham: Eagle tattoo
Taking tips from his tattoo-loving dad once again, Brooklyn had an eagle inked onto his hadn along with the words ‘pure’ and ‘energy’.
Brooklyn Beckham: Rose tattoo
Brooklyn’s mum Victoria once hinted she also has a similar tattoo as she sang: ‘I’ve got a secret rose tattoo, I’m dying just to show it you’ (Not Such An Innocent Girl, 2001).
Brooklyn Beckham: Dates tattoo
The eldest Beckham had his siblings’ (Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12 and Harper, 6) birth years inked on his arm.
Brooklyn Beckham: 1975 tattoo
The teen is clearly a family man, as Brooklyn followed up his sweet tribute to his siblings with a tattoo of his dad’s birth year on the side of his hand.
Brooklyn Beckham: Buster tattoo
This heartfelt tattoo is a tribute to his nickname, and matches his dad’s tattoo on his neck. David explained back in 2015: ‘I’ve always called Brooklyn (Buster) since the day he was born…’ Aw!
Brooklyn Beckham: Cupid tattoo
Brooklyn followed in his dad’s footsteps again when he had the ancient Roman god of love inked on his sternum. The teen also had the words ‘mamas boy’ tattooed on his chest as a sweet tribute to his mum.
Brooklyn Beckham: Mum tattoo
Brooklyn showed his love for his mum again when he had a tattoo tribute written over a rose-embellished heart.
Brooklyn Beckham: 7 tattoo
In honour of his dad’s football number and his sister, Harper Seven, Brooklyn had ‘Seven’ tattooed on the outside of his wrist, as well as the number on his ring finger.
Brooklyn Beckham: Click tattoo
In another nod to his love of photography, the star had ‘click’ inked onto the inside of his shutter finger.
Brooklyn Beckham: Brothers in arms tattoo
The phrase ‘brothers in arms’ also sits above the compass on his arm.
Brooklyn Beckham: Ballerina tattoo
As a dedication to his little sister Harper, Brooklyn chose the design of a ballet dancer.