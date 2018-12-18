How cute is this?!

It’s Instagram official! Brooklyn Beckham and his new beau, model Hana Cross, have appeared to confirm their romance via matching social media posts…

After sparking some are-they-aren’t-they speculation, with 19-year-old Brooklyn leaving a glitzy British Fashion Awards after-party with the model last week, Victoria and David’s eldest son has now shared his first snap with Hana.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Victoria Beckham wows fans in sultry red outfit as she poses with ‘unrecognisable’ son Brooklyn

Captioned simply with a red heart emoji (because, what else?!), the aspiring photographer and his new beau throw up peace signs for their loved-up snap.

Appearing to also confirm their romance, Hana shared her own version of the snap on Instagram.

Matching Brooklyn’s telling heart emoji caption, the pair cuddle up for a romantic embrace.

As expected, both Hana and Brooklyn have been inundated with kind comments from fans.

‘❤ You’re so cuteeeee,’ shared one, whilst another added: ‘You two are just so adorable.’

Agreeing, an excited third follower posted: ‘You two are AMAZING….😍.’

Not content with just one single confirmation, Hana also took to Instagram Story to post some footage of the eldest Beckham sibling chomping away at a slice of pizza.

Yup, looks pretty official to us!

Before confirming his relationship with Hana, Brooklyn was famously linked to actress Chloë Grace Moretz – whom he had an on/off relationship with over the course of four years.

Having met in 2014, the duo sparked romance allegations after they were spotted skateboarding in Santa Monica – before the dalliance abruptly ended in 2015.

However, six months later the pair had been linked again before calling it off for a second time due to ‘long distance’.

After re-sparking their romance for a third time in September of 2017, Brooklyn and his 21-year-old ex parted ways for the very final time in April 2018 – with Brooklyn soon smooching model Lexi Wood following their split.

And we guess the rest was history!