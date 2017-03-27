Young Brooklyn is about to fly the nest

Brooklyn Beckham already seems to have crammed a lot into his 18 years and now he looks set to embark on another BIG adventure – and will fly the nest to do so.

Yep, it’s been reported that the teenager is about to leave home home so that he can go to university to pursue study in photography, his favourite pastime.

And whilst most youngsters might feel a bit nervous about living away from mum and dad for the first time, Victoria and David Beckham’s eldest child is ready to spread his wings.

‘Brooklyn is already pretty independent so he has few qualms about living away from his family,’ a source says.

‘He’s obviously going to miss them all but he’s ready for his next adventure.

‘If he wants to achieve his dream job full time, having the extra learning behind him will be such an asset.’

Brooklyn has always been open about how he’s focused on studying, having revealed in 2015 that he planned to go to the States one day to do this.

‘I’m hoping to study art and photography in the US, once I have finished my A-Levels,’ he told Miss Vogue. ‘I love football, but I’m also very passionate about photography and film.’

And even though he’s still in the middle of his current level of study, Brooklyn’s managed to start making a name for himself as a photographer and has already got a book coming out in June. Bet there won’t be many fellow uni students who can say that!

The teenager is still putting his A-Levels first though, having told his fans in a recent Instagram post: ‘Happy to say my book’s now out on 29th June after exams are done!

‘Excited to meet as many of you as I can at signings, dates and locations coming soon.’

Brooklyn will still have his famous parents keeping an eye on him throughout all of this though.

Victoria and David have reportedly assigned two members of the ‘Brand Beckham’ team to look after Brooklyn’s career and reputation as he continues to make a name for himself.

‘Brooklyn is now an important piece in the Brand Beckham jigsaw,’ the insider tells The Sun. ‘Especially if he starts becoming increasingly more familiar to those in fashion circles.

‘Becoming a public face means he needs top guidance.’

Blimey, this lad’s sure going to be busy! Fingers crossed he’ll still have time for a few drinks down the Student Union though…