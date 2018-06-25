‘Calm down!’ Davina McCall forced to defend herself after latest bikini snap comes under fire

The telly star has hit back

When it comes to fitness, Davina McCall knows what she’s talking about.

Whether she’s posting easy work outs on Instagram or flaunting those incredible abs in a post gym selfie, she’s our ultimate exercise inspo.

But the 50-year-old came under fire last week when she shared another amazing photo with her 891,000 followers showing off her toned body.

After some fans accused Davina of ‘losing too much weight’, the telly star proved that she’s not about to take the criticism lying down and hit back with another social media post.

Sharing the same snap alongside another photo which sees her abs less defined, the presenter wrote: ‘Jesus! Talk about hooha!!! Two pics… same day I chose one on the right coz I liked my 6 pack but just so you can all calm down here is one without.

She then added: ‘Look at my insta … happy and healthy’.

And it didn’t take Davina’s loyal fans long to back up the star, as one replied: ‘You don’t need to justify yourself to anyone @ThisisDavina it’s people who aren’t happy in their own skin who pass judgement on others # Loveyourself’.

‘You look incredible!!!!! Show that bod off as much as you want you’ve clearly worked bloody hard for it’, said another.

While a third wrote: ‘Healthy and happy are the main goals that’s what people should focus on instead of body shaming. You look like you are loving life and that’s what everyone should be aiming for’.

This isn’t the first time the mum-of-three has faced criticism, as she often finds herself under scrutiny when sharing bikini snaps on social media.

Luckily, Davina is not ashamed about her amazing body and recently claimed she has ‘no apologies’ when it comes to flaunting her physique.

Writing on Instagram, she said: ‘Hi. It is the beginning of the summer. And this is a selfie. And it probably won’t be the last. No apologies. Because I cannot quite believe I am posting pictures of myself in bikinis still I get asked all the time how many times I work out a week. 3 times minimum … 4 ideally.. 45 mins to an hour. Can’t run at the mo so I do a mixture strength and cardio…’

The presenter continued: ‘I have so much to be grateful for… my kids are number one but right behind them at no 2 is how my fitness journey has made me feel. If I’m groggy, sluggish, negative it always sorts me out … if you are starting … start slow.. set small goals.. achievable goals.. you will get to where you want to be. I did. And if I did. ( after years of yo-yo dieting and binge exercise) You can. #ownyourgoals #fitness #motivation’.

