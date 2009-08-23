Calvin Harris: I blocked Tinchy Stryder from my Twitter

DJ found it hard to understand his messages

Calvin Harris has deleted Tinchy Stryder from his Twitter friends list.

The DJ says the rapper, 22, used to bombard him with incoherent posts.

‘I’m good at spelling and those text-speak Twitters do my head in,’ says Calvin.

‘I had to get rid of Tinchy off my Twitter because he was doing all that. It was affecting my brain.’

But Calvin, 25, says there are many positive things about the social networking site.

‘I like constructing sentences but not in conversations,’ he tells The Sun.

‘Twitter cuts out the conversation part. You just think of the amazing things and come across as more interesting.’