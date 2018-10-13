‘I can already dance’: Scarlett Moffatt snubs Strictly Come Dancing

The former Gogglebox star spent her teenage years competing in ballroom competitions

Ever since Scarlett Moffatt was crowned the Queen of the Jungle in 2016, she’s kept fans wondering if she’d take on Strictly’s glitter ball next.

But it seems the reality TV star – who rose to fame on Channel 4’s Gogglebox in 2014 – has now shut down any plans to appear on the show.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Speaking in a recent interview, the 27-year-old revealed why she wouldn’t join the show, admitting that she felt she’d have an ‘unfair advantage’ over the other contestants, due to her dancing background.

‘No. I feel like I probably couldn’t because I can already dance,’ she said when asked if she’d sign up for the BBC One show.

‘I feel like I would have a very unfair advantage,’ she added.

The news is likely to come as a shock to fans – who only recently backed the reality TV star for the dancing show – after she shared a throwback picture from a competition she took part in at age 21.

MORE: I’m A Celebrity’s Joel Dommett DEFENDS Scarlett Moffatt after vicious trolling: ‘She’s the loveliest human!’

Wearing a feather hemmed dress as she held a trophy, Scarlett wrote: ‘Feel like the universe is trying to tell me to get into dancing again!! As if this was 7 years ago 😮😮 #timehop#dancing #memories‘

And fans couldn’t help commenting on the photo, with one asking: ‘Why have you never done Strictly Scarlett?’

‘Would LOVE to see you on Strictly x’ another said, as a third wrote: ‘Beautiful dress and yea strictly come dancing is calling GO GIRL’

But although Scarlett may no longer have her sights set on Strictly, her skills won’t be going to waste, as she revealed that she’d like to use her talents to open a dancing school one day.

‘As a little kid, I always said to me mam that my dream was to own a dance school,’ she said.

Where can we sign up?!