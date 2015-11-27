The star uploaded this cute Thanksgiving throwback snap to their Instagram account.

First thing’s first, can we get ourselves one of those monochrome print cardies for winter please? It looks seriously cosy and suitably hipster.

Secondly, have you worked out which member of this family is now incredibly famous?

No?

Take a peek at that cutie in a red pinafore on the far right working a very chic bob. Recognise her yet?

Uh huh, that, girls and guys, is Katy Perry.

The songstress uploaded the incredible family throwback snap to her Instagram yesterday to celebrate Thanksgiving and we almost completely missed her in the pic.

She captioned it: ‘When ur face is desperate for likes 😐’.

All the lols. We particularly like that the family dog got roped in for the festive photoshoot too. Cute.

In the photo Katy can be seen posing with her older sister Angela and younger brother David and their pastor parents.

The 31-year-old looks like she’s probably in her early teens, dating the photo right back to the nineties.

That’ll explain the fantastic clothes and hairstyles then…

Katy also uploaded a video to her Instagram account of her 94-year-old grandma saying happy Thanksgiving to the camera. N’aww.

Katy is currently working on her fourth album which will be released next year – she’s been concentrating on other ventures for the last couple of years sincer the 2013 release of album Prism.