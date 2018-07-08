The couple reveal all now the villa has had its shake up...

Love Island stars Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey are so excited Casa Amor’s back, they couldn’t wait to tell us all about what they think of the shake up.

Speaking exclusively to Now magazine in their latest column, here’s what they had to say about all the dramas that unfolded…

CARA: The party has finally started! It’s really interesting they put Jack’s ex [Ellie Jones] in the other villa, but I don’t know if it’ll affect Jack [Fincham] and Dani [Dyer]. They’re quite comfortable. But last time Kem [Cetinay] kissed Chyna [Ellis] despite being coupled up with Amber [Davies], and Marcel [Somerville] kissed a girl, and we all know how THAT turned out! We should have known what he was like from then.

Payback’s a b***h, Zara!

CARA: Zara [McDermott] was hysterical when she left last week, but she did exactly the same thing to Rosie [Williams].

Laura the she-ro!

NATHAN: I’m completely shocked Wes [Nelson] and Laura [Anderson] split up and he moved on to Megan [Barton-Hanson].

CARA: I love Laura even more now. She handled the situation so well, I’d have been fuming. I know she called Megan a slag, but she apologised.

Seeing double

CARA: Oh my gosh, how much did Savannah [Darnell] look like Nadia Essex? I had to message Nads saying: ‘You didn’t tell us you was going into the villa!’ Ha ha.

Meanwhile when Cara and Nathan haven’t been glued to the TV like the rest of us, they have managed to squeeze in a lovely family holiday…

NATHAN: We spent six days in Portugal for my birthday. It was the best one ever – my first with Fred and Cara really looked after me.

CARA: Well, it’s my birthday soon too, so I hope he’ll return the favour..!

NATHAN: I’ve got some plans up my sleeve she’ll like!

NATHAN: We had to smother Fred in Factor 50 on holiday because he’s really pale. He takes after me in that department.

CARA: He loved going in the pool – if he got tired, he’d just fall asleep in his float!