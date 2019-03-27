Looking good!

She recently sparked surgery rumours after stepping out in a skintight outfit, but that hasn’t stopped Carol Vorderman from flaunting her figure yet again.

The mum-of-two looked sensational as she took to Twitter to share a couple of snaps with her hairdresser James Roberts.

Following her trip to his salon in Manchester, Vorders decided to pose with the hairdresser – and she completely stole the limelight.

The 58-year-old TV star looked incredible in a pair of tight snakeskin jeans from high street store Zara, which clung to her in all the right places.

She teamed the bold trousers with a mustard-coloured jumper and a black leather belt as she showed off her new hairdo.

The former Loose Women panellist captioned the post: ‘What a fab chatty lovely funny day with The Master of Hair James Roberts ⁦@JrHairBeauty⁩ and his gorgeous girls ❤️😘

‘Had a scream sitting next to 3 ladies from North Wales who know my first ever boyfriend!!! LOLOLOL 😂…small world and a great one….😘’

Unsurprisingly, Carol was inundated with compliments from her 395,000 followers.

‘you are an absolute style Goddess Carol. You always look fabulous, have wonderful hair, awesome clothes and just look gorgeous with your radiant smile. #TotallyInLove,’ one person wrote.

Another fan tweeted: ‘How stunning do you look @carolvorders love the hair! We still need to have the rugby drink! 🙂 x’

A third wrote: ‘Carol – you look amazing – I don’t have to be in space – you make me all floaty just looking at you! 🌹 Xo,’ while a fourth simply said: ‘Phwooooaaarrŕ ❣’

The latest comments come after Carol stepped out last week wearing a pair of tight black leggings, which highlighted her famous rear perfectly.

The pics left many questioning if Carol had undergone surgery, but the former Countdown star insisted she’s ‘the same old Vorders…..’