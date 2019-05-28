The former TV star is stepping away from the social media limelight

In recent months Carol Vorderman has made the headlines showing off her Kim Kardashian curves but the former Countdown number cruncher has decided to step away from social media.

The news comes after some major career news for Carol was announced just a week ago. Carol who has been presenting various shows for BBC Radio Wales over the summer months since last year, will be joining the station full-time, with her editor telling people to “brace yourself” as she will host a new Saturday morning programme from 11.30am every week, starting on June 8.

Carol has previously won several Rear of the Year accolades for her curves but it looks like her career on the airwaves will be taking centre stage now…

BBC Radio Wales editor, Colin Paterson, said, ‘Our listeners love Carol, so I’m delighted she is joining the team full-time. She has loads of energy and ideas. Whenever she is on the radio, she is always great fun.’

The mother-of-two previously said she had “nothing to lose” as her weekends are quiet nowadays.

She added, “Even though I’ve hosted thousands of TV shows I hadn’t hosted my own radio show since I was a youngster back in 1984… heck. So when BBC Radio Wales asked if I would host a few shows last summer, I thought well nothing to lose, and I’m not too busy on a Sunday now the kids have left home…”

Carol urged her 6,143 followers to not go anywhere as she teased that she plans to return bigger and better.

She warrned, ‘Please don’t unfollow because this account will be amazing and I’ll be back hopefully soon – team Vorderman’

Let’s hope she’s not away too long…