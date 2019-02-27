Caz has had a very colourful dating past!

Caroline Flack is one of the most popular telly presenters out there. She’s witty, honest and sassy as hell – not to mention she fronts our favourite reality show EVER (we’re obviously talking about Love Island FYI).

But while the 39-year-old spends most of her time making us LOL on the telly, she’s also had some pretty high profile relationships off-screen.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

But Caz’s latest rumoured romance is a little more low key, as she was recently spotted getting cosy with personal trainer Bradley Simmonds.

A source later revealed to The Sun that the pair are ‘head over heels’ and are ‘officially dating’ after meeting at the gym a few months ago.

Unfortunately, while we were picking out our hats for this ridiculously good looking couple, it’s now thought they’re ‘just friends’.

‘Caroline and Bradley have never been dating, they’re really good friends, they just talk about everything,’ an insider told Mirror Online.

Before adding: ‘She is dating, she’s in a good place. It’s not one particular person, it’s just dates here and there.’

So, with Caroline well and truly back on the market, let’s take a look back at her famous former boyfriends…

Caroline Flack and AJ Pritchard

The presenter shocked us all when she reportedly had a steamy encounter with Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard at the National Television Awards in January.

After chatting at the glitzy bash, Caroline reportedly shared a smooch with the 24-year-old as a source told The Sun: ‘Caroline and AJ were the talk of the party. They were openly snogging each other and didn’t seem to care who was looking.

‘AJ was blatantly touching her bum throughout the night and Caroline cuddled up to him as they walked through the bar.’They had plenty of chemistry and were acting like a proper couple.’ Although AJ has since claimed on This Morning they were ‘just chatting at the bar’. ‘AJ was blatantly touching her bum throughout the night and Caroline cuddled up to him as they walked through the bar.’They had plenty of chemistry and were acting like a proper couple.’ Although AJ has since claimed on This Morning they were ‘just chatting at the bar’.

Caroline Flack and Andrew Brady

Back in March 2018, Caroline confirmed she was dating Celebrity Big Brother and The Apprentice star Andrew Brady.

Unfortunately, things didn’t exactly run smoothly for these two and after getting engaged in April, they faced a tumultuous few months before finally calling it quits for good in December.

Speaking about the break up in a lengthy open letter on You magazine earlier this month, Caroline wrote: ‘I absolutely loved being engaged [to Andrew] but things didn’t pan out and that caused me pain; of course it did. I’m a person not a caricature. It was a sad time when I broke off my engagement and I was hurting.

‘I wore my heart on my sleeve; I overshared and posted loads of pictures on Instagram. That’s a lesson I won’t forget; I must always keep something back.’

Caroline Flack and Muggy Mike

Caroline might be tasked with finding a load of hot singletons romance on Love Island, but it looks like she could have stumbled across it herself during last year’s show.

This ridiculously good-looking pair got the rumour-mill going following a flirty appearance on spin-off show Aftersun, and Flack then took to Instagram to share a snap of herself and the former footie player looking VERY cosy.

The stars were spotted getting close at the LI wrap party, with 26-year-old Mike even joking: ‘Who really won Love Island?’

Unfortunately, our LI dreams were crushed when Caz later hit back at speculation telling The Sun: ‘Oh my god, I’m not talking about bloody Muggy Mike! Do you honestly think if I was having an affair with Mike I would put it on Instagram?’

Er… So we’ll take that as a firm no then?

Caroline Flack and Prince Harry

Yup, before Prince Harry was all loved up with wife Meghan Markle, he actually spent some time with our very own Caroline. We’re not jealous at all…

Opening up about her flame-haired ex in autobiography Storm in a C Cup, the X Factor star revealed she was once ‘Prince Harry’s bit of rough’ after being introduced by a mutual friend back in 2009.

Unfortunately, the pair were forced to call it a day after the story broke but Caz did admit she ‘really liked him’. Princess Flack has a ring to it, no?

Caroline Flack and Harry Styles

Maybe there’s something in the name Harry? We all remember when these two sparked romance rumours back in October 2011 after they were caught snogging during a boozy bash.

One Direction singer Harry might have been 17 at the time, but Caroline later revealed that she’d ‘never apologise’ for the romance as she didn’t see the 14-year age gap as a problem.