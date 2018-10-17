The pair seem to be stronger than ever

After a turbulent few months, Caroline Flack and Andrew Brady‘s engagement seems to be well and truly back on as she showed off her sparkler at the ITV Palooza! last night.

Her engagement rock was clearly on show as she posed in a little back dress for photographers at the glitzy bash.

With a big grin on her face, Caroline, 38, looked happier than she has in months after she and Andrew first split in July after a whirlwind engagement.

Caroline first put her ring back on last month, after she and Andrew, 27, went on a make-or-break holiday to St. Lucia in August.

It was later reported that Caroline had given Andrew a job to make sure he sticks around.

The Love Island presenter is thought to have hired him as her advisor so that they can ‘spend more time together.’

A source revealed: ‘She has lots of projects in the pipeline, so she’s devised a plan for Andrew to get more involved in her business and that way they can spend more time together, too.’

The Apprentice star was also seen moving back into Caroline’s London home in September, further sparking rumours that they’re back together.

After their split, Caroline branded Andrew ‘fame hungry’ following his meetings with Celebs Go Dating just days after they broke up.

Andrew said about the meeting: ‘Yes I had a meeting [with] Celebs Go Dating after Caroline and I had separated.

‘However, this was wrong. When someone has no money and nothing to lose they tend to do crazy irrational things.

‘I am ashamed and trying to move on with my life. Please would you respect mine and Caroline’s privacy and not try and speculate on who said or did what.’

We’re glad things seem to have worked out, guys!