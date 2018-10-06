The on/off couple sparked rumours after being spotted out in London…

They’ve been on and off so many times that we can hardly keep up, but it looks like Caroline Flack and Andrew Brady might have taken a huge step in their relationship.

During a recent outing in London, former Apprentice contestant Andrew set tongues wagging by wearing a gold band on his wedding finger – sparking rumours he and Caroline have secretly tied the knot!

Love Island host Caroline, 38, later added fuel to the fire by sharing a quote that read: ‘One day you will wake up & there won’t be any more time to do the things you’ve always wanted. Do it now.’

There’s no denying the couple looked more loved up than ever during the romantic stroll with their adorable French bulldog Ruby…

Andrew first popped the question back in April and Caroline was quick to announce she’d said yes. But just months later the former X Factor presenter confirmed their split, saying: ‘I’m sad to announce that Andrew and I have decided to part ways. Unfortunately it was not to be.’

But it wasn’t long before they were seen on a reported make-or-break holiday in the Caribbean, with a source telling The Sun: ‘Caroline has had a really tough time but she really wants things with Andrew to carry on.’