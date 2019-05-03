Looks like Caroline is getting villa ready!

Caroline Flack has hit the gym in a bid to get Love Island ready with the help of her rumoured boyfriend Bradley Simmonds.

The 39-year-old Love Island host took to Instagram to share some snippets of the intense gym session with her followers, giving a shout out to personal trainer toyboy Bradley, who seems to be pushing Caz extra hard in the run up to the ITV reality show.

Uploading footage of her resistance training focussed workout, Caroline joked: ‘I love training with @bradleysimmonds but he’s going heavy on me for the next few weeks and I HATE IT.’

Caz was sure to include a flirty nod to Brad, adding: ‘he’s got a great smile tho so he gets away with ;).’

Fitness pro Brad, 24, shared the same clip of Caroline getting sweaty on his own social media feed, alongside the caption: ‘Love island Prep @carolineflack 👊🏼💥 No days off!’

The telly star was quick to come back with a cheeky comment, sarcastically writing: ‘She looks like a happy – non moaning kinda gal … 😂.’

This follows reports that contestants for the 2019 series of the dating show will undergo mental health tests as well as STI screening before heading into the iconic villa.

The news comes after former Islander Mike Thalassitis took his own life in March, almost two years since appearing on the programme.

A source told The Sun: ‘Bosses want stars to be safe mentally and physically. Their biggest nightmare would be someone contracting an STI, so potential contestants must have several rounds of medical tests.

‘Advance sessions with counsellors and psychologists have been ramped up to ensure that everyone can handle the fame.’