Caroline looks SO summer ready!

Caroline Flack has taken to Instagram to share a super summery snapshot with fans.

Posing in a revealing orange, crotchet crop top and showing off her toned, tanned legs, the 39-year-old telly star can be seen flashing a huge grin for the camera.

Sporting a bronzed, natural make up look teamed tousled, highlighted locks, The Love Island host looks every inch a summer goddess, captioning the stunning snap with: ‘Summer loving 🍊🍊.’

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Love Island 2019: Everything you need to know about the ITV2 dating show…

Caroline’s celeb followers were quick shower the post with complimentary comments, with former Love Islander Zara McDermott penning: ‘Little stunner 💕,’ while Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden simply added some fire emojis.

Flack’s summer themed photo follows speculation that the start date of 2019’s much anticipated series of Love Island has finally been confirmed.

The rumours began when an unofficial Love Island Twitter account posted a Tweet announcing the day the new season of the reality is thought to air.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

The fan account with the handle @LoveIslandUk shared the post, reading: ‘Rumour has it love island starts on 3rd of June pass it on.’

Fans of the ITV dating show were quick to express their joy at the news of the potential start date, with one Tweeting: ‘Buzzing for love island Monday 3rd June ,’ while another wrote: ‘Love island starts in a month and I’m 100% ready,’ and one more added: ‘Love island is back on June 3rd and iv never been more excited about anything in my life!!!!’

Caroline herself has even confirmed that filming for the iconic Spanish villa’s return to our screens is well underway, previously revealing the news on her Instagram story.

Addressing her followers she said: ‘What’s really exciting about this week is that we start filming for Love Island 2019.

‘And by the end of the week I’m going to have potentially seen the cast for this year, which is really exciting and mad that it’s come around this quick.’

Eeek! We just can’t wait…