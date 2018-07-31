The stars let their hair down after the cameras stopped rolling...

So, Love Island is officially over and we literally don’t know what to do with ourselves.

But while we spend the whole of last night crying into our pillows after Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham were finally crowned winners, the Love Island team were having the time of their lives at the wrap party.

And luckily for us, host Caroline Flack has given us a sneak peak of evening’s antics as she shared photos from inside the famous villa.

Taking to Instagram, the 38-year-old – who slipped into an orange dress for the occassion – posted a snap which sees her cuddling up to a pink flamingo by the pool with no shoes on.

Next to the snap, the newly single star joked: ‘The inflatable I wanna couple up with is… fernando’.

Presenter Caroline was then seen tucking into slices of pizza with the production team before they all hit the dance floor for a silent disco.

The telly star also took some snaps of her colleagues as they all partied into the early hours of the morning celebrating another incredible series.

Holding a glass of wine, Caroline – who recently split with Apprentice star Andrew Brady – sat on the edge of the famous villa bar and thanked the ‘best team ever’ along with a love heart.

She took another shot in the doorway of the Majorcan villa with her hands up against the window and a cheeky grin on her face.

‘That was amazing but… let me out the villa!’, she wrote on the funny pic.

And Caz wasn’t the only one who was enjoying the party, as worthy winners Jack, 26, and Dani, 22, also took back control of their social media accounts to share some cute snaps.

In one photo, pen salesman Jack can be seen cuddling his girlfriend in the garden, as he wrote: ‘What an amazing experience, thank you so much everyone that was SICKKKK. Love you so much @danidyerxx xxx’.

Obviously, the whole nation was backing these two to take the crown after they spent the whole series completely and utterly loved up.

Coming in a close second was new couple Laura Anderson and Paul Knops who took the runners-up position after meeting just two weeks ago.

While finalists Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley and Wes Nelson and Megan Barton Hanson found themselves in third and fourth.

We’re really going to miss these guys…