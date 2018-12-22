The TV presenter has insisted that they won't be getting back together...

Caroline Flack and Andrew Brady have been on and off more times than our socks and shoes this year, but it seems after splitting again earlier this month, there’s no more going back for the duo.

The pair split at the beginning of December, just as the Love Island host made her West End debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

Speaking in an interview, she said: ‘I’m on my own now. So I’m sorting myself out, I’m doing what I want to do. I’m putting my head into this, into work and focusing on acting.’

Although she admitted they were no longer living together, after ending their volatile romance, Caroline was keen to make clear that she was still very fond of her ex fiance, and would not be badmouthing him in interviews.

She added to The Sun: ‘Yeah, you know I like him. But I think we’re both doing what we need to do at the minute. We’re both looking after our own heads and doing our own thing.’

But when asked if this break up would be like their others – which usually lasted all of two seconds and resulted in them heading on some romantic holiday to rekindle their relationship – Caroline, 39, insisted she wouldn’t be going back to the former Celebrity Big Brother star.

‘I’m not going to,’ she simply responded.

The news will come as a shock to fans, as Caroline only recently hinted that things might not be completely over between her and Andrew, 28, as she gushed about their ‘raw love.’

‘We have a very passionate, raw love but at the minute we just need to look after ourselves,’ she said.

‘We need to be happy in ourselves before we can be together, I think — and that’s what we’re doing. I think we want the best for each other.’

Nevertheless, the presenter appeared to be looking to the future, as she took to Instagram tor reflect on the past year.

Sharing a pic of her wearing a jumper with the words ‘Choose Love’ written on it, Caz revealed that she’d be taking some time of her stint in Chicago in order to ‘reflect’ and make a ‘change.’

She wrote: ‘It’s been a crazy old year…. I’ve had some of the best moments of my life in 2018 … and I won’t forget it in a heartbeat…

‘But as we get nearer to the new year it’s a time for reflection and change….. so gonna take me some time off after Chicago … Have a lovely Christmas and a happy new year … and remember to Choose Love ❤️’

Sounds like we could be seeing a very different Caroline in the New Year…