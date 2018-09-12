The Love Island presenter drops major hint that the wedding is on

Caroline Flack and Andrew Brady’s romance has been on and off more times than our office kettle.

But now the TV presenter has dropped the biggest hint yet that the pair are giving their relationship another go by putting her engagement ring firmly back on.

Caroline, 38, shared a defiant snap on Instagram of her lounging around in a bikini, and it didn’t take eagle-eyed fans long to notice the sparkler on her finger.

‘Lovely to see you wearing your ring,’ one fan wrote. While another said: ‘Rings back on! Boom go @andrewbrady.’

It comes after the pair jetted to St. Lucia in August on a make-or-break holiday in order to try and salvage their relationship.

‘Caroline has had a really tough time but she really wants things with Andrew to carry on,’ an insider said at the time. ‘She loves him and knows he has strong feelings for her, too. They both felt if they could get far away, they could properly work things out.’

And, the holiday clearly went well as the couple have been spotted back at Caroline’s home in London together with their pet pooch Ruby.

Their whirlwind romance hit its first stumbling block back in July when Caroline branded The Apprentice star ‘fame hungry’ for having a meeting with Celebs Go Dating bosses just days after their split.

‘Yes I had a meeting [with] Celebs Go Dating after Caroline and I had separated,’ Andrew confessed. ‘However, this was wrong. When someone has no money and nothing to lose they tend to do crazy irrational things.

‘I am ashamed and trying to move on with my life. Please would you respect mine and Caroline’s privacy and not try and speculate on who said or did what.’