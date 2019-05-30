The TV presenter has spoken out

Love Island is set to return to our TV screens in just three days. But this year’s series is being met with more apprehension than excitement, after former contestant Mike Thalassitis committed suicide earlier this year.

With its return just a matter of days away, Caroline Flack – who hosts the show – has admitted it makes her ‘angry’ that people are blaming the Love Island producers for Mike’s tragic death.

‘It’s dangerous and I’m really, really angry. It’s not just that you’re blaming a TV show, you’re blaming people and their jobs,’ the 39-year-old revealed.

‘In life we all have a duty of care to look out for each other, but I don’t think it’s fair to point fingers of blame.’ The future of Love Island was called into question when fellow ITV show Jeremy Kyle was taken off air last month after a man killed himself after failing a lie detector test. It led some viewers to urge Love Island to be axed in the same way.

But, Caroline believes the deaths of both Mike and 2016 contestant Sophie Gradon – cannot be directly blamed on the show.

‘This is a much bigger issue than just a reality TV show, and when something this bad happens – and I’m talking about Mike – when something this horrible and sad occurs, it’s so dangerous to point fingers within hours and minutes of it happening.’

‘None of us know what’s going through someone’s mind and we can’t sit there and speculate. It’s time to think about the bigger picture, about what’s going on with young men and young people and the pressures of modern life’, she added.

‘It’s just too sad and too sensitive to talk about. He was always a total gentleman to me and I’m going to be a total lady back.’

In light of the tragic events surrounding both Mike and Sophie’s deaths, bosses of the ITV2 show have vowed to offer extensive support and care before, during and after the show and offer contestants therapy and financial advice.

Love Island returns to ITV2 on Monday 3rd June at 9pm.