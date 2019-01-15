Where are our passports?!

It might be cold and grey here in Blighty, but let’s all pretend we’re currently in Thailand soaking up the sun like Caroline Flack.

The Love Island beauty recently jetted across the world for some post-Christmas relaxation following her stint as Roxie Hart in Chicago and very public split from ex Andrew Brady.

And keen to keep her fans updated on how she’s spending her luxury holiday, 39-year-old Caroline has shared an incredible new photo while taking a dip in her hotel pool.

Seemingly choosing to ditch her bikini and go topless, the telly presenter can be seen resting her body on the side of the pool as she smiles up at the camera.

Clearly enjoying a cheeky late night skinny-dip, Caroline simply captioned the shot: ‘Night swimming.’

And it didn’t take long for fans to comment on the sexy snap, as one wrote: ‘Simply gorgeous @carolineflack X.’

‘Miss Flack. You’re a goddess,’ said a second, while a third complimented: ‘Stunning, literally perfection.’

The presenter jetted out of the country earlier this month after revealing in an emotional statement on Instagram that she’s taking ‘time off’ following a difficult few months.

And it’s fair to say Caz is definitely making the most of her time away from the spotlight, as she shared a short video from her plush resort this morning.

Speaking to her Instagram followers, the star said: ‘So today in Thailand I’m in the quietest resort I’ve ever been in my life, everyone around me is doing yoga and meditation and kind of like spiritual things.’

Before adding: ‘I’m going to go and read my book and take a long walk on the beach.’ We’re not jealous at all…

Meanwhile, Caroline’s former fiancé, Andrew has also decided to leave England and his heartbreak behind by jetting to Australia to live for the foreseeable future.