She looks amazing!

Former glamour model Casey Batchelor has been working hard to lose weight since giving birth to her daughter last year – and she looks incredible.

Casey shot to fame when she appeared on Celebrity Big Brother back in 2014, where she had a fleeting romance with former boyband member Lee Ryan.

But since then Casey, 34, has been busy welcoming her first child, Florence, into the world, who she shares with fiancé Dane Goodson.

Since the arrival of her beautiful daughter, Casey has been praised by fans for being honest about what a postpartum body looks like, having shared images on social media of her in a bikini just six weeks after giving birth.

And Casey has thrilled fans once again, this time with her amazing body transformation, which she has achieved with hard work, a healthy diet, lots of yoga and, of course, running around doing her mummy duties!

Casey shared the before and after image on her Instagram page, showing fans how far she had come in the last six months – See the post here!

Alongside the image, she wrote: ‘Sometimes I forget how far I’ve come (Sorry I don’t mean to sound smug!) but I think it’s really good sometimes to look back, especially if you’re on a weight loss journey, and remind yourself that you have actually achieved a lot.

‘Progress is progress and we really should give ourselves a bit of recognition every now and then.’

Of course, the brunette was inundated with compliments from her 326,000 followers.

One commented: ‘your allowed to be smug, you’ve earned it ❤️ xx’ while a second added: ‘So good… Such an inspiration.’

And a third person wrote: ‘You’ve done yourself proud Casey I think you look fantastic well done 👏🏻❤️’

Casey is quite rightly very proud of her four stone weight loss, and has been showing off her new yoga-honed figure while on holiday in Tenerife with her family.

The reality TV star, who is also a qualified yoga teacher, has revealed that she believes it is her duty to show what the body of a new mum looks like.

Speaking about sharing her candid photos online, Casey told MailOnline: ‘I think it’s important to show what a post-baby body looked like. A lot of celebrities won’t show you.

‘It’s important to show people the journey of weight loss after having a baby. You don’t ping back straight away. It does take time. No smoke screens or mirrors.’

Juggling being a mum to Florence with working out and eating well can’t have been easy – we think Casey looks amazing.