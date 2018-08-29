The Essex star opened up about his home life

Dan Osborne opened up about the real reason been his marriage breakdown to Jacqueline Jossa during last night’s Celebrity Big Brother.

Following a lot of rumours over their romance – which reportedly came to an end three months ago – the former TOWIE star told his housemates one of the reasons they split.

Speaking to his reality star pals, 27-year-old Dan revealed that he refused to row with Jacqueline after being burnt by a ‘toxic’ relationship in the past.

Revealing details about their home life, the star admitted: ‘My reaction is to avoid the arguments, I hate arguments.

‘When I was in a relationship with my ex the arguments were toxic and I regret every one of them.

‘But I pushed that aside and I honestly decided in my heart never will anyone get me angry again.’

Dan then admitted he would walk away from spats with the EastEnders star, saying he should handle the situation ‘like a man.’

‘My wife, she could be shouting and going crazy at me, calling me things and I’ll go “I’m just going to go to the gym, I’ll be back in a bit”,’ he said.