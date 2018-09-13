The reality star has opened up about cheating allegations

Dan Osborne hit the headlines earlier this year when rumours began circulating that he had a fling with Celebrity Big Brother co-star Gabby Allen.

The reality star got tongues wagging when they were snapped together on a yacht on a bootcamp in Marbella before their stint in the house.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Dan’s wife Jacqueline Jossa – who was heavily pregnant with their second daughter at the time – was reportedly fuming over the photos which led to the couple taking a break from their relationship.

But now the former TOWIE star has opened up about what really happened with Love Islander Gabby and how Jac reacted.

‘Me and Gabby done a bootcamp’, 27-year-old Dan told The Sun.

More: Dan Osborne admits CBB made him ‘appreciate’ Jacqueline Jossa: ‘I realise what I was doing wrong’

‘We all got on really well but just as friends and nothing happened. The pictures on the boat didn’t look amazing from that angle, I am not going to lie.’

Explaining the snaps, the dad-of-three admitted: ‘We were all laying down on that thing and then Gabby is like sat on the side of it.

‘And then I think [the others] got up, so the photographer just caught the moment where I leaned up.

‘A picture can be anything, it looked bad. I understood when Jacqueline wasn’t happy about it and there was some speculation.’

Following the scandal, Gabby’s former Love Island boyfriend Marcel Somerville accused his ex of ‘having sex’ with Dan, something which the pair have repeatedly denied.

‘I guess Marcel was probably angry like Jacqueline was when she saw the pictures’, Dan continued.

‘So I understand why he said something. I spoke to Marcel afterwards and it was all cleared up.’

Meanwhile, Dan – who shares Ella, three, and three-month-old Mia with EastEnders star Jacqueline and Teddy, four, from a previous relationship – reunited with his family yesterday.

The Essex hunk shared a load of sweet snaps on Instagram as he vowed never to leave his kids for three weeks again. AW!