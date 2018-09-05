These photos are adorable

Celebrity Big Brother star Dan Osborne recently broke down as he opened up about his rocky marriage to wife Jacqueline Jossa.

The former TOWIE star tied the knot with Jac in 2016, but the pair – who share two daughters Ella, three and three-month-old Mia – split earlier this year, however they are thought to still be living together.

And while Jac might be keeping relatively quiet on her relationship status these past few weeks, over the years the mum-of-two has given fans a glimpse into their family life with some sweet snaps on Instagram.

Clearly proud of their luxury home, the pair have previously showed off the sleek and polished living room which includes a large L shaped sofa covered in grey cushions.

Posting a sweet photo of his son Freddie, 27-year-old Dan also gave fans a sneak peek of the wooden floor boards which flow through the house.

The kitchen follows the same theme with grey cupboards, crisp white table tops and a stylish island in the centre of the room.

This adorable snap of baby Mia and Ella also shows off the cushioned, leather stools perfect for family breakfasts.

And the lucky children even have their very own play area in the luxurious pad which is bursting with toys to keep them occupied.

Complete with an amazing carpet and colourful posters dotted on the walls, we reckon Freddie, Ella and Mia spend a lot of time in this room.

Upstairs the bedrooms are just as stunning, with EastEnders actress Jacqueline previously revealing her newborn daughters incredibly stylish nursery.

While the padded, white cot takes centre stage, there’s also a fluffy purple rug on the wooden floor and a grey chair in the corner.

Across the corridor in Ella’s room, there’s a distinctly more pink theme with some adorable princess bed sheets fit for any little girl.

How sweet is that?

Meanwhile, outside the kids have space to run around in the garden which includes wooden decking and black patio furniture.

And little Freddie even has his very own basketball hoop to keep active in the summer!

We reckon Dan can’t WAIT to get back to his house with his family next week.