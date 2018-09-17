The reality star is loved-up

Gabby Allen might have only just left the Celebrity Big Brother house, but she hasn’t wasted any time going public with her new man.

Yup, the Love Island lady sent the rumour-mill into overdrive last week when whispers began circulating that she was dating Rak-Su singer Myles Stephenson.

And now Gabby, 25, has seemingly confirmed the romance by sharing a load of snaps of her new boyfriend celebrating his birthday in a nightclub in London.

Taking to Instagram, the reality star even called X Factor winner Myles her ‘baby’ during their evening out, before giving him a big kiss on the cheek.

Myles also shared a snap of Gabby on his own social media the next day where she can be seen with a hoodie on in the passenger seat of his car.

‘Shambles lol’, the 27-year-old playfully wrote next to the photo.

But Gabs soon got her own back when she posted a short clip of her hunky beau, writing ‘two can play at that game mutherrrrr f’.

And it looks like things are already getting serious between these two as Myles shared another video last night showing his LI girlfriend having dinner at a restaurant with his family.

As he pans the camera around celeb hotspot Hakkasan in Mayfair, fitness fanatic Gabby can be seen chatting to his nearest and dearest during the intimate birthday celebrations.

According to The Sun, the loved-up pair met through friends, and they started dating just weeks before Gabby went into the CBB house.

A source said: ‘It’s early days between Gabby and Myles but they really like each other.

‘They went on some fun dates before she went into the house and said they’d see each other again when she’s out. He treated Gabby like a princess.

‘Gabby’s a gorgeous girl and Myles is a good looking bloke so they make a lovely couple.’

This comes after Gabby split with her Love Island boyfriend Marcel Somerville earlier this year.

The former Blazin’ Squad star then went on to claim she slept with CBB co-star Dan Osborne during a work trip to Spain – something they’ve both denied.

Well, we’re VERY excited about this new showbiz couple…