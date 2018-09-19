This is SO cute

Celebrity Big Brother star Gabby Allen has put any romance rumours with Dan Osborne well and truly behind her after she stepped out with her new man yesterday.

The Love Island star looked happier than ever as she cosied up to Rak-Su singer Myles Stephenson for their second date night in the row.

The loved-up pair made their first public appearance attending the Sure Women x Reebok Movement event at Noho Studios together before sneaking out to enjoy a romantic dinner.

Gabby looked just as stylish as ever as she teamed a sleek black jumpsuit with a pair of peep-toe boots, while X Factor star Myles opted for a casual t-shirt and jeans.

After cuddling up at the showbiz event, 26-year-old Gabby took to her Instagram Stories to give fans a glimpse of the couple’s date night.

Sharing a snap of her other half reading the menu of a swanky London restaurant, the LI lady simply added a heart eyes emoji.

And X Factor winner Myles also shared a snap of his girlfriend looking amazing as she sat opposite him in the eatery.

‘Dinner with a view… and gabby!’, the 27-year-old joked next to the photo.

This comes after Gabby went social media official with her beau over the weekend as the pair celebrated Myles’ birthday in the capital.

Proving that they’re the real deal, the CBB star even went for dinner with her new BF’s friends and family at Hakasan restaurant where she was snapped looking relaxed and happy.

Despite remaining tight-lipped about her romance in the Big Brother house – only hinting she was ‘seeing someone’ – rumours swirled the pair had been on a string of dates before she joined the Channel 5 show.

A source told The Sun: ‘It’s early days between Gabby and Myles but they really like each other.

‘They went on some fun dates before she went into the house and said they’d see each other again when she’s out. He treated Gabby like a princess.

‘Gabby’s a gorgeous girl and Myles is a good looking bloke so they make a lovely couple.’ They certainly do…