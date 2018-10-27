Gabby doesn't believe Roxanne acted out of malice

Gabby Allen has spoken out about her fellow former CBB star Roxanne Pallett’s controversial actions in the house.

Former Love Island contestant Gabby has confessed that, while she doesn’t agree with what Roxanne did to Ryan Thomas during their time on the show, she does feel sorry for her.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Gabby said: ‘I believe Roxanne actually believed what she was saying was true. I don’t think she did it with any malice or anything.

‘I do feel sorry for her as I don’t believe it was done in a nasty way. It has ruined her life. It is such a massive thing.’

This year’s series of Celebrity Big Brother – thought to be the last – was probably the most controversial since Jade Goody’s ‘race row’ with Shilpa Shetty.

Roxanne caused anger amongst viewers and more than 11,000 Ofcom complaints after accusing former Coronation Street actor Ryan of punching her in the ribs.

Viewers watched as Ryan playfully jabbed Roxanne, but she later broke down in the diary room and said: ‘He actually punched me like a boxer would punch a bag.’

Despite this, shortly after being evicted, Roxanne confessed she had blown things way out of proportion.

During an appearance on The Jeremy Vine Show, Roxanne said she regretted using works like ‘deliberate’ and ‘abuse’ to describe the encounter with Ryan, adding: ‘I massively apologise to not just Ryan, his family, friends, his fans.

‘Every single person who watched that and completely, unjustifiably saw an overreaction to what wasn’t a malicious act. In the moment, because I am sensitive, I mistook what was playful.’