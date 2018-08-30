Eeek! The fiery CBB star has hit out at Dan

As the Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne marriage drama continues to rumble on, now former Celebrity Big Brother star Natalie Nunn has had her say on the couple. And as you can imagine, it’s not exactly very positive…

Dan and Jacqueline – who share kids Ella, three, and three-month-old Mia – wed in 2017, but have recently taken a break from their relationship after the former TOWIE star was accused of cheating with Gabby Allen during a work trip in Marbella in May. Although they’ve both strongly denied these claims.

But now fiery reality star Natalie has revealed she plans to start a ‘wives club’ with EastEnders star Jacqueline – as well as Jermaine Pennant’s wife and Ben Jardine’s girlfriend – to expose the ‘womanisers’ in the CBB house. Eeeek!

Speaking to The Sun, evicted contestant Natalie, 33, said Jacqueline ‘needs to know’ what she thinks is going on between Dan and Love Island star Gabby.

‘Dan wants Gabby. And Gabby wants Dan,’ she said.

Natalie then made claims that some footage has been left out from the Channel 5 show, as she continued: ‘Celebrity Big Brother are not showing that relationship. They plan spin the bottle every night. And they play truth or dare every single night. They asked Dan, if the world would end tomorrow and you had to have sex with someone in the house, who would it be? He said of course Gabby.’

The Bad Girls Club star also alleged that Dan was once dared to kiss Gabby’s inner thigh during a game, as she added: ‘Gabby is obsessed with Dan.’

This comes after Dan opened up about his relationship woes, admitting that if he were to permanently break up with 25-year-old Jacqueline, he’d stay single.

‘That’s the one thing with Jacqueline. Usually when you’re with someone, you go through a bad time and you sort of lose that attraction to them, but I’ve never lost the attraction to her’, he confessed to Hardeep Singh Kohli.

‘I always tell her she’s beautiful and stuff, but I honestly think if me and her break up, we’re done, I would be single. That’d be it. I would honestly just concentrate on my kids and work.’