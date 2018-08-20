And now it sounds like a wedding is on the way!

Celebrity Big Brother star Ryan Thomas has opened up about his romance with Lucy Mecklenburgh – and revealed that he was chasing her for a VERY long time before they got together.

The couple found love in April last year whilst appearing on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls but Ryan, 34, actually first became interested in Lucy several YEARS earlier.

‘I’d been chasing her for about three years,’ Ryan told OK! magazine. ‘I’d seen her on the cover of FHM years before.’

Wow, that’s some wait!

It seems that it was worth it though as Ryan – who has daughter Scarlett, 9, with former girlfriend Tina O’Brien – has gushed about his romance with 26-year-old Lucy.

‘I’m a softie and I wouldn’t have her around my daughter unless I knew she was going to be around for a very long time,’ the actor explained.

‘I said the love word straight away. It gets used very frequently in my life – I’ll tell my mates I love them daily. Lucy isn’t as open as I am.’

The relationship is going so well that Ryan has even spoken of his plans to MARRY Lucy in a lavish ceremony.

‘We’ll have a massive wedding. It would be huge and one big party. It would be bigger than my brother Adam’s!’ the dad-of-one said.

We’d better get a hat ready, then!

In the meantime the pair have been forced to spend time apart whilst Ryan is in the Celebrity Big Brother house, something that he admitted beforehand would be tough.

‘We’ve been spending so much time together and we’ve been on holiday so much and I think you take it for granted when you spend so much time with someone, so I think it will hit me harder than normal,’ the former Coronation Street star confessed.

‘But these things are good for relationships because it makes you enjoy seeing each other again.

‘Having time apart makes the relationship better and stronger. I’m looking forward to seeing her when I get out.’

Awww.