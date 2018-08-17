The presenter wasn't impressed with his autocue

Rylan Clark-Neal has lashed out at Celebrity Big Brother bosses after he was forced to make a joke about Caroline Flack and Andrew Brady during last night’s Bit On The Side.

Rylan, 29, was announcing Caroline’s on-off fiancé onto the spin-off show for a speed-dating segment when the quip was made.

Andrew, who was a contestant on the last series of CBB, ‘dated’ each of the contestants before they entered the house, to which Rylan said: ‘He might get a bit of Flack for this.’

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

After reading it off of the autocue, Rylan then looked away and shouted: ‘Who wrote that? Not funny.’

The awkward moment came after Caroline, 38, reportedly stormed out of a restaurant after getting into a row with Andrew.

The pair, who recently rekindled their romance after a make-or-break trip to Ibiza, were dining at the Market Cafe in London Fields when they apparently started to argue.

According to The Sun, 27-year-old Andrew apparently told his other half: ‘You just wanted to be married, you never loved me.’

MORE: Celebrity Big Brother 2018: Rylan Clark-Neal makes shock revelation about the show’s future

Caroline hit back: ‘I do love you, I want to be with you.’

She then reportedly reminded him that she flew out to Ibiza for crisis talks with him, but eventually walked out of the restaurant after telling him he ‘didn’t need to be so aggressive.’

A source revealed: ‘It’s only a small restaurant but, even though they weren’t out and out yelling, everyone could hear what they were saying.

‘You’d think if they wanted to row they could do it somwhere a bit more private.

‘But things got really intense very quickly. He was being really argumentative and she said, “You don’t need to be so aggresive,” and he just kept going until she stormed out leaving him with the dog. After she left she just seemed exasperated.’

The couple got engaged in April after just three months of dating, but split in July before reuniting last week.

Words by Robyn Morris