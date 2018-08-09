Bosses are reportedly 'scrambling' to find replacements

Celebrity Big Brother 2018 is just one week away but bosses are facing a last-minute crisis after TWO stars suddenly dropped out, it’s been claimed.

TV presenter John Leslie and transgender journalist Paris Lees have both reportedly quit the show due to final negotiations not working out.

‘Paris’s deal broke down during last minute negotiations, so she won’t be going into the house anymore,’ a source told The Sun Online. ‘And John was offered a big, six-figure deal but turned it down and now he’s out of the running too.

‘It’s left frantic bosses scrambling to fill the remaining slots.’

Now it’s thought that the team behind the show are facing a struggle to get two new stars on board at such short notice.

‘They want to land big names but they’re really up against it with time,’ the insider added.

‘There’s just over a week to go which isn’t long to work out contracts and fees.’

Yikes.

It’s not the only drama that bosses have apparently faced ahead of the show hitting our screens next week.

Earlier this week it was reported that actor Ryan Thomas threatened to quit the series when he learned that his girlfriend Lucy Mecklenburgh’s former fling Dan Osborne is also said to be entering the house.

Ryan, 34, apparently wasn’t keen on the idea of living with Dan and warned bosses that one of them would have to pull out – but was persuaded to still go in and get a six-figure sum for doing so.

Other stars who’ve been tipped to take part in this summer’s series include Love Island star Gabby Allen, actress Kirstie Alley, footballer Jermaine Pennant and adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The theme of the upcoming Celebrity Big Brother is Eye Of The Storm so we’re expecting major fireworks – and if these line-up problems are anything to go by the drama has already started!

Watch the opening night unfold on Thursday 16 August at 9pm on Channel 5.