Wow, Emma!

Celebrity Big Brother 2018 has officially kicked off but it was host Emma Willis who got viewers talking during the launch show.

The 42-year-old left fans gobsmacked over her appearance on tonight’s opening programme, with many taking to Twitter to gush over her hair and figure.

Emma sported her short locks in a slicked back style and looked sharp in a navy blue jumpsuit for the occasion – basically a total babe.

Fans seemed to take this viewpoint too, with many stunned by just how fab she was looking.

‘I wish I looked as hot as @EmmaWillis! So beautiful,’ one admirer tweeted, whilst another wrote: ‘Omg @EmmaWillis I literally can’t cope with how perfect she looks this evening! #BigBrother #CelebrityBigBrother’

And one added: ‘@EmmaWillis outfit tonight on #CBBUK is giving me life’

Meanwhile some were stunned by her figure.

‘Her bod is amazing,’ one tweet read. A fellow fan agreed: ’You look amazing!!! Girl crush’

Emma certainly got viewers talking, with her name soon trending on Twitter during the launch show.

Unfortunately it wasn’t all positive though. Some watchers of the show weren’t quite so keen on her look…

‘You always know one thing’s for sure when watching #CBB every year… @EmmaWillis hair style just gets worse and worse,’ one posted on Twitter – ouch.

Others were baffled by her bouffant ‘do, with one writing: ‘Emma Willis’ hair is like an evil step mother in a Disney film, not digging it’

The mum-of-three has previously revealed that she doesn’t worry too much about what people think of her style though.

‘My main thing is being comfortable and looking like myself,’ Emma told the Daily Mail. ‘But to be honest, what I wear is pretty much the last thing I think about.’

Emma seemed pretty excited during the launch show as she welcomed stars including Kirstie Alley, Ryan Thomas and Dan Osborne.