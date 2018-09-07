The reality star reportedly has a very hunky new man

Gabby Allen has been causing quite a stir in the Celebrity Big Brother house after those rumours about fellow reality star Dan Osborne.

But the former Love Island lady is trying to put any speculation over her close friendship with Dan to bed as she previously admitted she was ‘seeing someone’ on the outside world.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

And while we’ve been obsessing over Gabby’s mystery man, it’s now been claimed that the star is actually dating Rak-Su singer Myles Stephenson – and it’s going pretty well.

‘It’s early days between Gabby and Myles but they really like each other’, a source told The Sun.

More: Celebrity Big Brother 2018: Fans call out Dan Osborne after he sings ‘inappropriate’ song to Gabby Allen

‘They went on some fun dates before she went into the house and said they’d see each other again when she’s out.’

Apparently, following her messy split from fellow Love Islander Marcel Somerville back in May, Gabby, 26, is ready to take things to the next level with the 26-year-old X Factor hunk.

The insider added: ‘He treated Gabby like a princess. Gabby’s a gorgeous girl and Myles is a good looking bloke so they make a lovely couple. Everyone hopes they’ll get together properly when CBB is over.’

Gabby’s mum has also opened up about her daughter’s potential new romance, as she recently told OK! magazine: ‘It’s really early days. Gabby is selective about who she goes out with now because she doesn’t want to get hurt again.

‘She’s not jumping into a relationship, but she deserves to be with someone who’s nice to her.’

Meanwhile, the star’s relationship with Dan has hit the headlines again after CBB viewers accused the former TOWIE star of singing an ‘inappropriate’ song to his pal.

After getting into a playful spat with Gabby, 27-year-old Dan started to sing the James Blunt track Goodbye My Lover, which features the lyrics: ‘Goodbye my lover, goodbye my friend. You have been the one for me.’

Many fans argued that it probably wasn’t the best choice of words, given that Dan and Gabby were forced to deny that they’d slept together during a boot camp in Marbella earlier this year.

Awkward…