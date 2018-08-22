This could cause major drama

Celebrity Big Brother 2018 could be set for some serious drama as one housemate’s angry ex is reportedly hoping to CONFRONT him in the house.

Ben Jardine’s estranged wife Stephanie – who he wed on TV show Married At First Sight – is said to be desperate to go on the show after emotionally hitting out at him for cheating on Instagram.

Reality star Ben, 36, has admitted to being unfaithful to Stephanie and it was recently revealed that he has got another woman pregnant, news that left Stephanie devastated.

‘Stephanie got herself an agent and approached CBB producers to go in the house as soon as she found out Ben was going in,’ a TV insider told The Sun. ‘She is out to get him just because he couldn’t make himself love her.

‘Ben moved on with his life last year after realising things weren’t working. He just wishes she would, too. After all, it was just a TV experiment that despite their best efforts, sadly didn’t work.’

It comes after policewoman Stephanie, 32, broke down in a series of emotional videos posted online as she spoke of her heartbreak over Ben’s actions.

She claimed that she only learned that Ben had been unfaithful to her through listening to him on a radio interview in which he announced that the marriage was over.

‘Ben even said to me that I would make an amazing mum and if he found out the next day that I was pregnant then he would be the happiest man alive,’ Stephanie said in one of her posts.

‘That memory really hurts me now, because I’ve been told by one of his friends since, that the girl he got pregnant had conceived around this time.

‘The bottom fell out of my world. After a while anger set in and I just wanted to tell the world what really happened, but I knew that if I did, I would just be bolstering him, and he was already standing on my shoulders trying to reach for fame.’

Ben has denied that he wanted to start a family with Stephanie.

The pair tied the knot on the very first occasion they met as part of social experiment show Married At First Sight which was aired earlier this year.

They were the only couple to survive the series but Ben revealed just a few weeks later that they’d split.

So will they come face-to-face again on CBB? Well it would certainly make for interesting viewing…