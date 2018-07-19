Former TOWIE star has been spotted at the studios

He might have just welcomed his third child a matter of weeks ago, but it looks like Dan Osborne may be heading into the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Dan, 26, who is married to actress Jacqueline Jossa, has reportedly signed up for a stint in the Borehamwood Bungalow, and things could get very interesting, thanks to someone else on the line-up.

Ex-Love Islander Gabby Allen is also set to be appearing on the Channel 5 show – and she just so happens to be the woman that Dan allegedly cheated with. Awks!

An insider told The Sun that, not only was Dan spotted outside Elstree studios recently, but he’s also signed a contract already.

The tattooed reality star was accused of sleeping with 25-year-old Gabby by her ex Marcel Somerville, but Dan denied the allegations and said they were ‘ridiculous and untrue’.

Marcel made the claims around the same time that Dan and former EastEnders star Jacqueline appeared to be going through a rough patch following their wedding in June 2017.

In an interview last month, Jacqueline told OK! magazine: ‘We’ve been through a rough period but right now we’re getting on well.

‘Neither of us knows what’s going on at the moment but we’re spending time together and seeing how things go.

‘Dan hasn’t moved back in, but we’re seeing what happens.’

On June 25, Jacqueline gave birth to the couple’s second daughter Mia. They already have three-year-old daughter Ella together, and Dan also has a four-year-old son Teddy from a previous relationship.

It’s unsure what Jacqueline will make of her husband heading off a month on August 17 with a whole host of other celebs.

Other famous faces rumoured to be taking part include former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas, Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness and Katie Price‘s estranged husband Kieran Hayler.

Words by Leanne Carr.