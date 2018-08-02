CBB producers were reportedly desperate to sign him up

As the Celebrity Big Brother 2018 launch date gets closer, naturally the line-up rumour mill has been going into overdrive. And we can hardly WAIT until August 16th to find out who’ll be walking up those stairs.

But while the likes of Dan Osborne and Gabby Allen are thought to be packing their suitcases as we speak, there’s one reality star who definitely won’t be joining them – and that’s Khloe Kardashian‘s ex Lamar Odom.

After a turbulent few years, the 38-year-old is said to have been offered a ‘huge fee’ to go into the house, but eventually turned down the chance to appear on the Channel 5 show.

As the theme this summer was revealed to be ‘eye of the storm’, CBB producers were reportedly hoping former NBA player Lamar would dish the dirt on what really goes on in the Kardashian household, as well as opening up on his tough past.

A source told The Sun: ‘Bosses were really keen on signing Lamar as their star contestant for this year’s line-up.

‘The upcoming series is all about celebrities facing their demons and there’s no better character than Lamar in terms of someone who’s gone through a journey of redemption.’

This comes after Lamar – who married Khloe, 34, in 2009 following a two week whirlwind romance – came close to death after being discovered unconscious at a legal brothel in Nevada back in 2015.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was in a coma and placed on life support for weeks before he made a full recovery.

Khloe officially filed for divorce from her ex in 2013, but held off proceedings until 2016 after the scary incident, revealing that caring for her ex was the most ’emotionally stressful’ time of her life.

Speaking in 2015, Kim Kardashian‘s sister said: ‘They told me he had four hours. It’s a horrible call to get. Having to run these tests or make medical decisions, it’s terrifying.’

