The actress left almost 24 hours after avoiding eviction

Former Emmerdale star Roxanne Pallett walked from the Celebrity Big Brother house this morning.

A CBB spokesperson confirmed the news, saying : ‘Roxanne has decided to leave the BB House. The remaining housemates have been informed.’

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Her shock exit comes after she accused fellow housemate Ryan Thomas of hitting her in the ribs like a ‘boxer’.

During Thursday night’s segment of the show, both were filmed laughing as Ryan playfully punched her while she carried a pile of washing in her arms.

‘Ow – woman beater that bl***y hurt. I was going to ask if you wanted your washing done but I might shrink them instead,’ Roxanne giggled at the time.

MORE: Celebrity Big Brother 2018: Bosses ‘ban THIS star from the final AND spin-off show’

But while it seemed all was fine between the duo, when Roxanne later went to the diary room, she claimed she had been ‘punched repeatedly, unprovoked and completely deliberately.’

Breaking down in tears as she sat in the diary room chair, she asked for the 34-year-old to be removed from the house.

‘I went from being upset to being angry, because a boy has punched me repeatedly, unprovoked,’ the 35-year-old actress cried.

‘And we weren’t play fighting, there was no banter, it wasn’t a joke.’

Big Brother issued Ryan with a formal warning for the incident, but later that day, Roxanne begged to sleep away from the other housemates as she no longer felt safe in the shared bedroom.

The next day, she confided in her pal Ben Jardine, sobbing: ‘He went for it’ and ‘did it with his fists’

‘It wasn’t play fighting. He punched me repeatedly in the ribs there and I didn’t say anything but I was in so much pain all night,’ she said during a 40-minute long talk in the toilet.

‘It was intentional to hurt. He went for it, he did it with his fists and it was so sore and so aggressive and I walked off in a blur of confusion.’

The scenes left viewers outraged, with telecommunications company Ofcom receiving over 11,000 complaints about Roxanne’s outburst against Ryan.

And Ryan’s friends and family leaped to his defence on Twitter, with girlfriend Lucy Mecklenburgh asking fans to retweet her post if they want Roxanne ‘removed’ from the house.

Prior to her exit, a representative for Roxanne said: ‘Roxanne has no contact with the outside world to make her own statement, however we do know that Roxanne has worked closely with various domestic violence charities due to being a victim of domestic violence herself.

‘She would be very upset to find out she may have caused offence to others who have been through the same. We can’t make any more comment at present until such time as Roxanne is out of the Big Brother house and is able to address this situation herself.’