Who's excited?

As we get ready to say goodbye to Love Island, there’s a whole new reality show we can’t wait spend every night obsessing over – roll on Celebrity Big Brother 2018.

But while the identities of the stars who’re set to walk up those famous steps on August 17th are being kept top secret by Channel 5 bosses, that hasn’t stopped us all guessing anyway…

And with a whole host of reality stars, actors, singers and models thought to be joining the line-up, this year’s ‘eye of the storm’-themed series looks to be one of the best yet.

Check them out below…

Rumoured CBB line up: Dan Osborne

This former TOWIE star hasn’t had the easiest few months – after welcoming his second daughter Mia with wife Jacqueline Jossa, the pair have faced a load of split speculation.

When 27-year-old Dan’s CBB rumours hit the headlines last week, EastEnders star Jacqueline then shared a cryptic tweet about ‘hurting people’ before swiftly deleting it. Interesting…

Rumoured CBB line up: Gabby Allen

The ex-Love Island star is also being tipped to enter the CBB house after her split from boyfriend Marcel Somerville earlier this year.

But if Gabby, 26, finds herself sharing the bungalow with reality star Dan, there could be fireworks after the pair shut down rumours they had a fling just weeks ago.

Rumoured CBB line up: Ryan Thomas

Since quitting his role as Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street two years ago, will Ryan follow in his family’s reality TV footsteps?

After his brother Adam Thomas appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2016, and his twin Scott rose to fame on Love Island, 34-year-old Ryan could be next.

A source told The Sun: ‘Ryan quit Corrie because he wanted to make more money and reality TV is the way to do that.’

Rumoured CBB line up: Samantha Markle



We know this sounds completely and utterly far fetched but stranger things have happened, right?

According to the rumour-mill, Meghan Markle’s half-sister could actually be jetting over from Florida to join this year’s line up with reports suggesting bosses are desperate to get her on board.

Considering how much Samantha, 53, just loves talking about her famous family, we reckon the ‘scandal’ theme will suit her down to the ground.

Rumoured CBB line up: Kieran Hayler



After splitting up from Katie Price, 31-year-old Kieran has apparently been keen to dip his toes into the reality TV pool.

He might have already got a taste of life in front of the cameras – recently starring in Katie’s reality show My Crazy Life – but could the dad-of-two be about to spill the beans on his fiery three year marriage?

Well, we reckon Pricey might have something to say about it.

Rumoured CBB line up: Chloe Ayling

Today’s look by @si.james 🖤 A post shared by Chloe Ayling (@chloeayling97) on Jul 12, 2018 at 9:37am PDT

Model Chloe hit the headlines last summer after she was kidnapped in Italy, with her captor Luzasz Herba later sentenced to almost 17 years in jail.

And after putting her ordeal behind her, the 21-year-old is reportedly in talks to kick start her career on the Channel 5 show.

However, Chloe has since ruled out TV work as she told Lorraine earlier this month, saying: ‘No, I just wouldn’t do it…At the moment.’

Rumoured CBB line up: Kirstie Alley

A series of Celebrity Big Brother always needs a touch of Hollywood, so rumour has it that Cheers and Star Trek actress Kirstie, 67, is set to take part.

And her place seems to have all but been confirmed with a source telling The Sun: ‘Kirstie is the biggest name to sign on the dotted line so far for this year’s show. She’s a Hollywood legend and has plenty of juicy stories to tell.’

Rumoured CBB line up: Paul Cattermole

Since his S Club 7 days, the showbiz world hasn’t exactly been kind to Paul after he was forced to flog his old Brit Awards online for money.

Keen to get back on his feet, the 41-year-old then set his sights on I’m A Celebrity but was reportedly rejected by ITV bosses, as he told Digital Spy: ‘When you look at some of the people they put in, it really is extended friends of famous people. Cousins of friends’.

Maybe CBB is exactly what Paul needs.

Rumoured CBB line up: Sinitta

Let’s face it, no reality show is complete without Sinitta being involved somewhere in the rumoured line up – and it looks like the 54-year-old could actually find herself moving into the famous house this summer. Well, if her demands are met.

‘I want my puppy to visit me. I want a swearing ban, because I don’t swear and people shouldn’t be allowed to swear at me or around me,’ she told OK! magazine.

‘I asked for a bodyguard who would stand with me at all times, especially when I’m asleep. If they provide alcohol then I want tequila because it’s all I drink. Quite reasonable, really’. Erm…