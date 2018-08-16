The latest series is said to be the most expensive ever

Celebrity Big Brother 2018 is promising fireworks with its ‘eye of the storm’ theme and bosses have certainly splashed the cash to make it happen.

The rumoured pay packets of each housemate have been revealed and it makes for pretty shocking reading, with this series said to be the most expensive EVER.

Topping the list as the highest-paid star is Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress who claims to have slept with US president Donald Trump. She’s apparently taking home £750,000 – and according to The Sun is only staying in the house for one week.

Rumour has it this whopping salary has left the other contestants pretty irked to say the least.

‘Stormy made a deal with Celebrity Big Brother for a whopping £750,000 and she apparently won’t be there for long, which makes no sense at all to the other contestants,’ a source said.

Also listed as bagging £750k is former Emmerdale star Roxanne Pallett, who has experienced some major drama in her life lately after being involved in a car crash before getting engaged to her partner just one week after meeting.

Ex-Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas has reportedly signed an impressive £500k deal, whilst footballer Jermaine Pennant is said to be on £200k.

Psychic Sally Morgan is set to earn £200k for her stint in the house, as is American actress Kirstie Alley.

The remaining stars are apparently earning between £100k and £40k, with Love Island’s Gabby Allen and disgraced trader Nick Leeson getting the lowest amount of cash.

Dan Osborne – who could have an awkward time seeing Gabby again after they were forced to deny allegations that they’d slept together earlier this year – is said to have signed a £60k deal to enter the house.

This comes after it was reported earlier today that one mystery housemate had STILL not signed their contract, causing chaos with just hours to go until the launch show.

‘The bosses have been trying to sign this person up for a while but there have been issues along the way and their contract is still very much blank,’ an insider claimed.

‘There are lots of frantic phone calls and emails flying around in the office. It’s absolutely chaos there right now and they’re pulling out all the stops to get this person into the house.’

Let’s hope that it all worked out in the end!